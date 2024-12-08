Published 00:46 IST, December 9th 2024
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Gwalior, No Casualties Reported
A massive fire broke out inside a plastic factory in Bara Ghata located in the Industrial Area of Gwalior.
- India News
- 1 min read
Gwalior: A massive fire broke out inside a plastic factory in Bara Ghata located in the Industrial Area of Gwalior. On information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot along with the Gwalior police and efforts were initiated to control the fire. No casualties have been reported so far, say reports.
Efforts are underway at the site to control the fire. The police officials, the district administration and Municipal Corporations officials are at the spot.
Further details are being awaited regarding the fire incident.
Fire Officer, Atibal Singh Yadav said, "A fire broke out at the Muskan Plastic factory in the industrial area. We have successfully rescued 4 children and 1 woman. No casualty has happened. We received the information about this at around 9.15 pm and since then the efforts to douse the fire have been underway. It will take one more hour."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:46 IST, December 9th 2024