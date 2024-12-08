Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Gwalior, No Casualties Reported

Gwalior: A massive fire broke out inside a plastic factory in Bara Ghata located in the Industrial Area of Gwalior. On information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot along with the Gwalior police and efforts were initiated to control the fire. No casualties have been reported so far, say reports.

Efforts are underway at the site to control the fire. The police officials, the district administration and Municipal Corporations officials are at the spot.

Further details are being awaited regarding the fire incident.