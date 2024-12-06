Mayawati Expels Senior BSP Leader For Arranging Son's Marriage To SP MLA's Daughter

Bareilly: Former UP Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expelled a senior party leader from the party after his son married the daughter of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA. BSP sources claimed that Surendra Sagar, who arranged his son’s marriage with MLA Tribhuvan Dutt’s daughter, was expelled from the party due to his family’s connection with a Samajwadi Party leader. Notably, SP MLA Tribhuvan Dutt was a former member of the Mayawati-led BSP and was elected as BSP MP and MLA as well.

Apart from Sagar, the Rampur district president, Pramod Sagar was also removed from his position. The BSP attributed the expulsion to "anti-party activities" and "indiscipline".

As per information, Surendra Sagar, a prominent BSP leader in the Bareilly division, is a former Cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and has served as Rampur's district president five times. However, despite his stature within the party, his family's connection with an SP leader led to his ouster.

Additionally, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s visit to Tribhuvan Dutt’s residence in Ambedkar Nagar during the wedding led to intense scrutiny of the outed BSP leader.

Meanwhile, Surendra Sagar, in his response, denied the allegations, stating, "I have not engaged in any indiscipline. My only action was to marry my son, Ankur, to the daughter of SP MLA Tribhuvan Dutt."

Sagar has been a significant figure in the BSP, holding key roles over the years and contesting from the Milak Assembly constituency in 2022.

This isn't the first instance of such an action. In November, the BSP supremo removed former divisional in-charge Prashant Gautam for attending the wedding of Munkad Ali's son.