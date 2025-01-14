Published 16:40 IST, January 14th 2025
MEA's First Reaction After Binil Babu’s Death in Russian War Zone, Demands Early Discharge Of Remaining Indians
New Delhi, India: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its first reaction after Binil Babu’s death in the Russian war zone demanded early discharge of remaining Indians. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army."
In addition to Binil’s death, another Indian national from Kerala, who was also recruited to fight, has been injured and is currently receiving treatment in Moscow, he added. Jaiswal expressed condolences, saying, “We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families and all possible assistance is being rendered.”
He further said that the Indian government is working closely with Russian authorities to arrange for the transportation of Binil Babu’s mortal remains to India. They are also facilitating the early discharge and repatriation of the injured individual. "The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today," Jaiswal stated.
