MEA's First Reaction After Binil Babu’s Death in Russian War Zone, Demands Early Discharge Of Remaining Indians

New Delhi, India: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its first reaction after Binil Babu’s death in the Russian war zone demanded early discharge of remaining Indians. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army."

In addition to Binil’s death, another Indian national from Kerala, who was also recruited to fight, has been injured and is currently receiving treatment in Moscow, he added. Jaiswal expressed condolences, saying, “We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families and all possible assistance is being rendered.”