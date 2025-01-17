Published 16:45 IST, January 17th 2025
MEA Responds To Republic TV's Question On Binil Babu's Death, Says In Touch With Russian Authorities
MEA has said it's unfortunate that Binil Babu and other Indian nationals have died while fighting for the Russian Army during the Ukraine war.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to Republic TV's question on Indian national Binil Babu, who died fighting for the Russian Army in the Ukraine war saying what happened is very unfortunate adding the Indian government is in touch with Russia for safely return of its nationals.
Addressing a presser on the matter, MEA said that 96 Indian nationals have returned to the country while 12 died so far while fighting for the Russian Army.
Speaking on Bangladesh issue, MEA said that their position has been reiterated plenty of times. Indian wants positive relations with Bangladesh and its people.
On Donald Trump 's inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 20, MEA said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the swearing in ceremony of the President-elect Donald Trump.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:46 IST, January 17th 2025