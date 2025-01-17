Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:46 IST, January 17th 2025

Donald Trump Bangladesh

Recommended

Saif Ali Khan Attack And Health LIVE Updates: Culprit Still At Large
Entertainment News
Neymar Opens Up On How Relations Crumbled Between Himself And Mbappe
SportFit
9 Killed As Tempo Rams Into Minivan on Pune-Nashik Highway
India News
Sanju Samson Puts A Wedge In His Team India Rise With VHT Absence
SportFit
Mistaken Identity: Detainee In Saif Attack Case Not The Real Culprit
Entertainment News
Cruel, Villainous: NBK Fans Booked For Animal Sacrifice As 'Celebration'
Entertainment News
Paatal Lok 2 X Review: Fans Can't Get Over Jaideep-Ishwak's Camaraderie
Entertainment News
BJP Unveils Women-Centric Manifesto For Delhi Polls | 10 Big Promises
India News
Fire Breaks Out in Rooftop Room in South Kolkata Building
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • MEA Responds To Republic TV's Question On Binil Babu's Death, Says In Touch With Russian Authorities

Published 16:45 IST, January 17th 2025

MEA Responds To Republic TV's Question On Binil Babu's Death, Says In Touch With Russian Authorities

MEA has said it's unfortunate that Binil Babu and other Indian nationals have died while fighting for the Russian Army during the Ukraine war.

Reported by: Digital Desk
MEA First Reaction After Binil Babu’s Death in Russian War Zone | Image: X

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to Republic TV's question on Indian national Binil Babu, who died fighting for the Russian Army in the Ukraine war saying what happened is very unfortunate adding the Indian government is in touch with Russia for safely return of its nationals.

Addressing a presser on the matter, MEA said that 96 Indian nationals have returned to the country while 12 died so far while fighting for the Russian Army. 

Speaking on Bangladesh issue, MEA said that their position has been reiterated plenty of times. Indian wants positive relations with Bangladesh and its people.

On Donald Trump 's inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 20, MEA said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the swearing in ceremony of the President-elect Donald Trump.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:46 IST, January 17th 2025

Donald Trump Bangladesh
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: