MEA Responds To Republic TV's Question On Binil Babu's Death, Says In Touch With Russian Authorities

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to Republic TV's question on Indian national Binil Babu, who died fighting for the Russian Army in the Ukraine war saying what happened is very unfortunate adding the Indian government is in touch with Russia for safely return of its nationals.

Addressing a presser on the matter, MEA said that 96 Indian nationals have returned to the country while 12 died so far while fighting for the Russian Army.

Speaking on Bangladesh issue, MEA said that their position has been reiterated plenty of times. Indian wants positive relations with Bangladesh and its people.