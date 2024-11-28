Minor Girl Raped in Moving Ambulance in MP's Mauganj

Mauganj: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving ambulance in Madhya Pradesh 's Mauganj district. A senior police official confirmed the incident, saying that the incident took place on November 22 in an ambulance operated by the '108' emergency service. Two of the four accused, including the driver, have been arrested.

According to the police, the girl was travelling with her sister and brother-in-law in the ambulance, but none of them were patients. The driver and his associate were also inside the vehicle. The girl's sister and brother-in-law got down from the ambulance to fetch water, but the driver sped away with the girl. The driver's associate, Rajesh Kewat, then raped the girl in the moving ambulance.

The accused kept the girl hostage for the whole night and dumped her on the roadside the next morning. The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, who initially did not approach the police due to fear of tarnishing the family's image. However, on November 25, the victim and her mother finally approached the police, who registered a case against the four accused.