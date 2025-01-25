Minor Girl 'Sexually Assaulted' in Guwahati Hospital, 2 Held

Guwahati: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleaning staff at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, police said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

“An incident of sexual assault upon a minor girl undergoing treatment at GMCH by a cleaning staff of the hospital was reported at Bhangagarh Police Station on 21.01.2025,” a statement issued by the deputy commissioner of police, East police district, Guwahati, said.

A case under different sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act was registered, and the two accused are currently in judicial custody, it said on Friday.

“The victim was medically examined as per the POCSO Act and her statement was judicially recorded. Moreover, material and technical evidence have been collected scientifically as per procedure,” the statement said.

The chargesheet in the case will be submitted soon, it added.