PM Modi's Critical Insight On How He Handles His Anxiety

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made his podcast debut with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. During the two-hour conversation, Modi opened up about various aspects of his life, including how he handles anxiety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words reflect his commitment to serving the people and his humility in acknowledging his human limitations.

I am Human, Not God

PM Modi shared, when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he left no stone unturned in his efforts, to act selflessly, and to recognise that while he may make mistakes, they would never be made with bad intentions. These principles have guided his political journey and leadership style.

"It is natural to make mistakes, after all I am a human, I am not God, but will not do wrong intentionally," PM Modi said in the podcast.

Modi's emphasis on being mission-driven and acting with integrity resonates with many who look up to him as a leader. His acknowledgment of human fallibility, coupled with a strong moral compass, his dedication to doing what is right for the nation. This approach has been a cornerstone of his leadership, inspiring others to strive for excellence while remaining grounded and ethical.

His reflections on these mantras during the podcast with Nikhil Kamath offer a glimpse into the values that drive him and his vision for India's future. It's a powerful reminder that even leaders at the highest levels are human and that their intentions and efforts are what truly define their legacy.

