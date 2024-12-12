Search icon
Published 23:44 IST, December 12th 2024

Murder Accused Nabbed After Police Encounter In Moradabad

The Moradabad police have arrested a murder accused after an encounter on Thursday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Encounter in Moradabad | Image: Republic

Moradabad: The Moradabad police have arrested a murder accused after an encounter on Thursday evening. The accused identified as Aslam Ansari was accused of strangling a woman inside her house in front of her daughters. During the encounter, the accused received a gunshot injury on his leg, following which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According the police sources, the accused allegedly killed the woman and fled the spot after locking her daughters in a room. 

During the preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that the accused had been visiting the house of the woman, identified as Bhuri, earlier. 

Further details into the matter are being awaited. 
 

Updated 04:49 IST, December 13th 2024

