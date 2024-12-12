Murder Accused Nabbed After Police Encounter In Moradabad

Moradabad: The Moradabad police have arrested a murder accused after an encounter on Thursday evening. The accused identified as Aslam Ansari was accused of strangling a woman inside her house in front of her daughters. During the encounter, the accused received a gunshot injury on his leg, following which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According the police sources, the accused allegedly killed the woman and fled the spot after locking her daughters in a room.

During the preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that the accused had been visiting the house of the woman, identified as Bhuri, earlier.