New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his first-ever podcast interview, revealed that his risk-taking abilities had not been fully utilised. He made this remark while speaking with Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath on the podcast ‘People by WTF’.

PM Modi Opens Up on Life, Leadership, and Risktaking in First Podcast Appearance

The episode released on Friday (Jan 10), showcased the Prime Minister discussing a wide range of topics, including his childhood, the intersection of politics and entrepreneurship, governance, global politics, and his approach to anxiety, failures, and risk-taking.

My Risktaking Capabilities Haven't Been Utilised Fully Yet: PM Modi

During the conversation, Kamath asked the Prime Minister whether his risk-taking abilities had evolved over time. Responding to the question, PM Modi said, “I feel that my risk-taking capabilities have not been fully utilised. They’ve been utilised very little. My risk-taking capabilities might be many times more.”

PM Modi also elaborated on the dangers of staying within a comfort zone, stating, “I believe many people fail in life because they live in a comfort zone. Even a big industrialist who doesn’t step out of their comfort zone and take risks might not succeed. Anyone who wants to progress in any field of life has to face the challenge of comfort. One shouldn’t become addicted to the comfort zone.”

PM Modi Highlights Key Qualities of a Good Politician

During a conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the essential traits required to excel in politics. Responding to Kamath's query about what makes a good politician, PM Modi emphasized the distinction between merely entering politics and achieving success in the field. He listed dedication, commitment, a focus on serving people, teamwork, and effective communication as critical attributes.

PM Modi also stressed that politics should be driven by mission rather than ambition, urging capable individuals to step into public service with a sense of purpose. Citing Mahatma Gandhi as an example of prioritizing mission over ambition, he underscored the importance of strong communication skills over mere oratory. Additionally, PM Modi discussed the key differences between entrepreneurs and politicians, highlighting how their approaches and priorities diverge.

PM Modi on Anxiety, Failures, and Leadership

In a recent podcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights on managing anxiety, handling failures, and his vision for India's future. When asked about mental health, PM Modi explained that his position requires him to maintain emotional control. Reflecting on challenging moments, including the 2002 Godhra Riots, he revealed how he coped with disturbing experiences by focusing on alternative tasks or thoughts to keep negativity at bay.

Discussing failures, he recalled the Chandrayaan-2 launch, where he faced warnings against attending due to the risk of failure. Despite this, he took responsibility, stating, "Failure is also my responsibility." Although the mission failed at the final moment, he emphasized that setbacks are valuable learning opportunities for those willing to embrace them.

Looking ahead, PM Modi spoke about his goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted the need for bold, risk-taking young leaders and expressed his commitment to supporting them in overcoming the "fear of the unknown."

The Prime Minister also delved into stepping outside his comfort zone, risk-taking, personal relationships, governance, politics, and India's position in global geopolitics and marketing, providing a comprehensive perspective on his leadership and vision.

PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut on 'People by WTF': Full Episode

