Nagpur South West Election Result: Fadnavis Retains Seat, Victory Margin Narrows Compared to 2019
Nagpur South West Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Nagpur South West where the counting of votes is underway.
Nagpur South West Election Result 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis won the assembly polls from the Nagpur South West seat defeating his Congress rival Prafulla Gudhade Patil by a margin of 39,710 votes.
Fadnavis received 129401 votes, while Patil secured 89,691 votes. However, the BJP stalwart's victory margin was reduced by 9,643 votes when compared to the 2019 polls. He has won from the seat for the fourth time. This is Fadnavis' sixth assembly poll win. In 1999 and 2004 he won from Nagpur West.
In 2019, Fadnavis won the Nagpur South-west constituency in Maharashtra defeating Dr Ashish Deshmukh of Congress . While Fadnavis had secured 109237 votes, Deshmukh could bag 59893 votes in his favour.
Similarly, in 2014, Fadnavis had clinched the constituency with 113,918 votes, easily defeating Congress' Prafulla Vinod Gudadhe (Patil), who secured 54,976 votes. Overall, Nagpur South West has been a BJP stronghold, with Fadnavis consistently winning by large margins in the last three elections.
