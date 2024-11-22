Search icon
  Nagpur South West Election Result: Fadnavis Retains Seat, Victory Margin Narrows Compared to 2019

Published 01:38 IST, November 23rd 2024

Nagpur South West Election Result: Fadnavis Retains Seat, Victory Margin Narrows Compared to 2019

Nagpur South West Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Nagpur South West where the counting of votes is underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Nagpur South West Election Result 2024 | Image: Republic Media Network

Nagpur South West Election Result 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis won the assembly polls from the Nagpur South West seat defeating his Congress rival Prafulla Gudhade Patil by a margin of 39,710 votes. 

Fadnavis received 129401 votes, while Patil secured 89,691 votes. However, the BJP stalwart's victory margin was reduced by 9,643 votes when compared to the 2019 polls. He has won from the seat for the fourth time. This is Fadnavis' sixth assembly poll win. In 1999 and 2004 he won from Nagpur West.

In 2019, Fadnavis won the Nagpur South-west constituency in Maharashtra defeating Dr Ashish Deshmukh of Congress . While Fadnavis had secured 109237 votes, Deshmukh could bag 59893 votes in his favour.  

Similarly, in 2014, Fadnavis had clinched the constituency with 113,918 votes, easily defeating Congress' Prafulla Vinod Gudadhe (Patil), who secured 54,976 votes. Overall, Nagpur South West has been a BJP stronghold, with Fadnavis consistently winning by large margins in the last three elections.

Nagpur South West: Key Candidates

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's current Deputy CM and two-time former Chief Minister, is aiming for a sixth term in his home constituency. Speculation about his potential return to the Chief Minister's office if the ruling Mahayuti alliance wins is growing. His arch-rival, Congress's Praful Gudadhe, is leveraging anti-incumbency, Fadnavis’ alleged inaccessibility, and voters' frustration over issues like unemployment, price hikes, and civic concerns. 

Candidate

Party

Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party

Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe

Indian National Congress

Usha Marotrao Dhok

Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party

Surendra Shravan Dongre

Bahujan Samaj Party

Adv. Pankaj Manikrao Shambharkar

Bhim Sena

Other contenders include Vinay Bhange of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Surendra Dongre of the Bahujan Samaj Party, though the fight is expected to be mainly between BJP and Congress.    

Updated 19:26 IST, November 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde BJP Maharashtra Congress

