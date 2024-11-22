Nagpur South West Election Result: Fadnavis Retains Seat, Victory Margin Narrows Compared to 2019

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's current Deputy CM and two-time former Chief Minister, is aiming for a sixth term in his home constituency. Speculation about his potential return to the Chief Minister's office if the ruling Mahayuti alliance wins is growing. His arch-rival, Congress's Praful Gudadhe, is leveraging anti-incumbency, Fadnavis’ alleged inaccessibility, and voters' frustration over issues like unemployment, price hikes, and civic concerns.

Candidate Party Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis Bharatiya Janata Party Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe Indian National Congress Usha Marotrao Dhok Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party Surendra Shravan Dongre Bahujan Samaj Party Adv. Pankaj Manikrao Shambharkar Bhim Sena

Other contenders include Vinay Bhange of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Surendra Dongre of the Bahujan Samaj Party, though the fight is expected to be mainly between BJP and Congress.