Nation Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: Tributes Pour In

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening, December 26, at AIIMS Delhi. He was 92 years old. Singh, breathed his last at 9:51 PM due to age-related health complications.

The nation united in grief, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum and beyond. Leaders, economists, and citizens alike hailed him as a visionary statesman, a distinguished economist, and a man of impeccable integrity.

Prime Minister Modi Leads Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow in an X post, stating:

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he became a respected economist and served in various government positions, leaving a lasting imprint on our economic policies. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called Singh the "architect of India's economic liberalization," recalling his courage in steering the nation through its most challenging economic transitions.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, he boldly opened new pathways for growth and prosperity."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described Singh as a “visionary statesman” whose policies lifted millions out of poverty and transformed India’s middle class.

"Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji!" he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged Singh’s vital contributions as an economist and leader.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized Singh’s role in rebuilding India’s economy during difficult times.

"He was widely respected for his service and intellect. His contribution to India’s progress will always be remembered," he remarked.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed Singh as a beacon of honesty and courage.

"Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji did. His honesty and steadfast commitment to the nation will forever stand tall," she wrote in her tribute.