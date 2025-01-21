Neutral Expert Upholds India’s Stand on Indus Water Treaty, Jolt To Pakistan

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has welcomed the decision given by the Neutral Expert after it upheld India's stand on crucial points in the Indus Water Treaty, delivering a big setback to neighbouring country Pakistan .

MEA said that the decision by the neutral expert vindicates India’s stand that all seven questions that were referred in relation to the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects are differences falling within his competence under the Treaty.

The neutral expert proclaimed its sole authority to address any dispute arising between India and Pakistan in this treaty, a decision that aligns with New Delhi's diplomatic view.

Neutral Expert Rules in India's Favour On Hydro Projects

“It has been India’s consistent and principled position that the Neutral Expert alone has the competence under the Treaty to decide these differences. Having upheld his own competence, which comports with India’s view, the Neutral Expert will now proceed to the next (merits) phase of his proceeding. This phase will culminate in a final decision on the merits of each of the seven differences,” MEA said in an official statement.

The ministry further said that India believes in the neutral expert process and does not recognize any illegally constituted Court of Arbitration proceedings.

“Being committed to preserving the sanctity and integrity of the Treaty, India will continue to participate in the Neutral Expert process so that the differences are resolved in a manner consistent with the provisions of the Treaty, which does not provide for parallel proceedings on the same set of issues. For this reason, India does not recognize or participate in the illegally constituted Court of Arbitration proceedings,” an official statement said.

What is Indus Water Treaty

As per the treaty, the three western rivers—Indus, Chenab and Jhelum— were given to Pakistan for unrestricted use, barring certain non-consumptive, agricultural and domestic uses by India and the three Eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—were allocated to India for unrestricted usage.