New-Born Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery at Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: Doctors at Private Hospital in Delhi successfully conducted a complex and challenging heart surgery to save the life of a one-day-old new-born, who was suffering from Transposition of the Great Arteries - a rare, life-threatening heart defect that occurs when the main arteries originating from the heart are switched, along with a hole in the heart.

The Team of Doctors led by Dr Neeraj Awasthy, Director, Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla conducted a high-risk Arterial Switch Operation (a rare open-heart surgery that corrects a defect in which the aorta and pulmonary arteries are in the wrong ventricles of the heart), thus saving the new-born's life. The procedure lasted for 3 hours, and the new-born was discharged after 16 days in a stable condition.

During a routine ultrasound scan at the 20th week of pregnancy of the mother, cardiac anomalies were suspected in the Foetus. A foetal echocardiogram revealed that the baby had severe congenital heart disease.

Following the diagnosis, Dr. Awasthy recommended that the baby be delivered at Fortis La Femme under the medical supervision of Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja, Senior Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, where a caesarean procedure was performed. Post-delivery, the mother and baby were transferred to the Private hospital in Delhi for further evaluation.

The following day, Dr. Awasthy performed a Balloon Atrial Septostomy on the newborn. This minimally invasive heart procedure is used to treat specific congenital heart defects in infants. During the procedure, a catheter with a deflated balloon at its tip is inserted into a blood vessel and guided to the heart. The balloon is then inflated to create or enlarge a hole between the heart's two upper chambers, after which it is deflated and removed. This intervention was critical in improving the baby's oxygen levels and stabilizing her condition.

Once the new-born was stable, both Dr. Neeraj Awasthy and Dr. K.S. Iyer, Chairman - Paediatric & Congenital Heart Surgery performed a high-risk Arterial Switch Operation, a surgical procedure that reconnects the two arteries in their normal positions. This operation is performed using bypass surgery. Following the successful surgeries, the baby was stabilized and is recovering with fully healed incisions.

Dr Neeraj Awasthy, Director, Paediatric Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla said, "This case was particularly challenging due to baby's underweight condition and the complexity of the heart defects. When the baby was born, she weighed 1.8 kgs. She was placed on gavage feeding, a way to feed babies through the nose to increase weight and to ensure proper nutrition for continued recovery.

This increased her weight to 2.3 kgs. In this case, we were able to save the new-born's life due to the timely diagnosis done via Foetal echocardiograms. This played an important role in diagnosing congenital heart diseases before birth, allowing us to prepare for treatment. The collaborative effort from our entire team ensured the best outcome for the infant, and we are thrilled to see the baby recovering well."

Dr. K.S. Iyer, Chairman - Paediatric & Congenital Heart Surgery, Fortis Escorts, Okhla said, "The Arterial Switch Operation is a highly intricate procedure, especially in newborns with multiple heart defects. It was high risk as the baby was just born, pre-mature and one side of the heart was also underdeveloped. Despite the risks, the surgery was successful, and the baby's recovery has been remarkable. If not treated on time, the baby wouldn't have survived due to the critical issues caused by Transposition of the Great Arteries. The body wouldn't receive enough oxygen, leading to severe complications, organ failure, and ultimately death."

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts, Okhla said, "This case was challenging considering the age and critical condition of the newborn. Despite all the odds, the patient survived, owing to the correct medical assessment and successful procedure. Clinical expertise and advanced technology in paediatric cardiology are the hallmarks of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, and we continuously endeavour to provide highest level of care to save lives and get improved outcomes."