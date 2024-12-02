Search icon
  • NIA Files Chargesheet Against Two For Illegal Transportation Of Explosives In West Bengal

Published 22:39 IST, December 2nd 2024

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Two For Illegal Transportation Of Explosives In West Bengal

The NIA chargesheeted two accused for illegally transporting explosives in West Bengal, following an investigation into an explosion in August.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NIA Files Chargesheet Against Two For Illegal Transportation Of Explosives In WB | Image: PTI/file

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted two accused for illegally transporting explosives in West Bengal, following an investigation into an explosion in August this year, according to an official statement.

The accused have been identified as Joydeb Mondal alias Bablu Mondal (died in explosion and charges abated against him), Dhananjoy Gorai, and Karimul Khan.

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Two for Smuggling Explosives in West Bengal

The probe agency has dropped charges against one of the accused, Joydeb Mondal, alias Bablu Mondal, as he died in an explosion while attempting to illegally transport explosives, according to an official statement.

The chargesheet has been filed against the remaining two accused, Dhananjoy Gorai and Karimul Khan, before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata under various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and other relevant laws.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that all three individuals were part of a criminal conspiracy to unlawfully store and transport explosives in a manner that endangered lives and property.

The investigation, which began on October 8, uncovered a clandestine network involved in the illegal procurement, storage, and transport of explosives without valid licenses. The explosion that resulted in Mondal's death occurred during one such attempt to transport the explosives unlawfully.

The NIA stated that the probe is ongoing to identify other individuals linked to the conspiracy and determine the intended destination of the explosives.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:39 IST, December 2nd 2024

