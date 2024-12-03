Search icon
  • Noida Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Rs 1 Crore from Chemical Import-Export Company

Published 22:50 IST, December 3rd 2024

Noida Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Rs 1 Crore from Chemical Import-Export Company

Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a Noida-based company of Rs 1 crore under the pretext of facilitating a chemical purchase deal, police said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative image. | Image: ANI

Noida: Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a Noida-based company of Rs one crore under the pretext of facilitating a chemical purchase deal, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered in the matter based on the complaint of Ashish, a senior official at the chemical export firm 'New Age Techsy Research Private Limited', they said.

The fraudsters communicated with the company via phone and e-mail, Inspector Vijay Gautam of Cyber ​​Crime Police Station said.

However, they consistently refused to meet in person or complete the required paperwork, Gautam said.

He said that when the chemical did not arrive, the company found that both the e-mail and the phone number were fake.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:50 IST, December 3rd 2024

