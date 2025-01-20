'Not Rarest of Rare Case': How Court Normalised Rape and Murder of Abhaya

Kolkata: By terming the Abhaya rape and murder 'not the rarest of rare cases,' the Sealdah Court and sessions Judge Anirban Das delivered a crushing blow to the victim's fight for justice and her family's struggle. For the unversed, Sanjoy Roy, convicted of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court on Monday, instead of the death sentence as demanded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Along with the life term, the court directed Roy to pay ₹10 lakh to the family of the trainee doctor and imposed an additional fine of ₹50,000. The court also instructed the state government to provide ₹17 lakh in compensation to the victim’s family.

‘Not Rarest of The Rare Cases’

While delivering the verdict, the court held Roy guilty and acknowledged the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea for the death penalty. However, it rejected the demand, stating that the crime did not qualify as the “rarest of rare cases,” as argued by the prosecution. “Sanjay Roy you were told that you are guilty, the CBI advocated for a death penalty. However, this is not the rarest of rare cases," the court said.

‘No Death Sentence, Only Life Imprisonment’

“No death penalty, only life imprisonment, because death took place, that’s why life imprisonment. ₹10 lakh he has to give to the victim’s family,” the judge stated, justifying the decision to reject the death penalty sought by the CBI.

The court's remarks while sentencing Sanjoy Roy have sparked massive outrage, with many interpreting them as a mockery of the victim’s battle for justice and her grieving family. Critics and people on social media argue that the court’s rationale undermines the severity of the crime and dismisses the family’s relentless fight for justice.

The verdict has reignited debates about accountability and justice for victims of gender-based violence. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized the verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, calling it a travesty of justice.

"Life imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine for Sanjoy Roy, convicted in the RG Kar case, is unacceptable. The verdict must be appealed. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must stop shielding the criminal. Agencies need to investigate the role of the then Kolkata Commissioner and the Chief Minister in the destruction of evidence. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done," he said.

Women’s rights activist Varsha Mishra also expressed her disappointment, stating, "The sentencing does not match the severity of the crime. Sanjoy Roy should have been given capital punishment—this is the least we expected. The victim endured unimaginable suffering; the perpetrator should face equivalent consequences."

BJP leader Tapas Roy echoed similar concerns, alleging a broader conspiracy. "The RG Kar incident wasn’t the act of a single individual. It was premeditated and needs a deeper investigation. The victim's parents are dissatisfied because others equally liable have not been convicted or punished," he said, calling for comprehensive justice in the case.

Check out other social media reactions below:-

‘We Don't Want Compensation', Family Fires Back

The family of the victim has expressed strong discontent with the court's verdict, outright rejecting the ₹17 lakh compensation.

"We don’t want the compensation," declared Abhaya’s parents, stressing that no amount of money could deliver justice for the horrific crime their daughter endured.

Their lawyer echoed their frustration, condemning the verdict and arguing that the brutality of the crime warranted nothing less than capital punishment.

Brutality Unseen, Justice Denied

The court's decision to deny the death penalty in a case involving such horrific and brutal acts is an unsettling reflection of its failure to adequately address the severity of the crime. The victim endured unimaginable physical and psychological trauma, from deep wounds to strangulation and genital torture, a clear violation of human dignity.