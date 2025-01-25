Odisha Police Hoist National Flag at 10 Uninhabited Islands

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Saturday hoisted the national flag at 10 uninhabited islands along the state's coast ahead as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The flags were hoisted after the state police surveyed these islands as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the All India DGP/IGP Conference held in Bhubaneswar last month.

The islands where the flags were hoisted were Subarna Dip in Balasore, Naya Tapu Dip, Udabali, Kanika, Long Wheeler, Short Island and Small Wheeler in Bhadrak district, and Boitarkud, Jatadhari Tanda and Barkud islands in Jagatsinghpur district.