India News
Published 23:53 IST, January 25th 2025

Odisha Police Hoist National Flag at 10 Uninhabited Islands

The Odisha Police on Saturday hoisted the national flag at 10 uninhabited islands along the state's coast ahead as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha Police Hoist National Flag at 10 Uninhabited Islands | Image: X

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Saturday hoisted the national flag at 10 uninhabited islands along the state's coast ahead as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The flags were hoisted after the state police surveyed these islands as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the All India DGP/IGP Conference held in Bhubaneswar last month.

The islands where the flags were hoisted were Subarna Dip in Balasore, Naya Tapu Dip, Udabali, Kanika, Long Wheeler, Short Island and Small Wheeler in Bhadrak district, and Boitarkud, Jatadhari Tanda and Barkud islands in Jagatsinghpur district.

In a post on X, the Odisha Police said, "Hoisting the Tricolour across the uninhabited islands of India during this Republic Day, is a historic initiative by Hon'ble Prime Minister, and Odisha Police is proud to have represented Odisha by hoisting it across 10 such Islands of the State! Bande Utkala Janani Jai Hind!!" The state has a nearly 500-km-long coastline.

Updated 23:53 IST, January 25th 2025

