One Congress Family...: PM Modi's Big Veiled Attack on Gandhis Over Constitution

New Delhi: Participating in the Constitution debate in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ripped apart the Gandhi family of the Congress on Saturday, saying that one family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting the Constitution. Aiming at the Congress, PM Modi said that those who grew up with a slave mentality searched for contradictions in diversity. The prime minister attacked the Congress while replying to the Constitution debate in the Parliament, on the occasion of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

Recounting the dark period of emergency in the Parliament, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, ''When the Constitution completed 25 years, the nation witnessed a dark period. The Constitution was torn apart, and an Emergency was imposed. Constitutional provisions were nullified, the country was turned into a prison, citizens' rights were snatched away, and press freedom was silenced."

"This stain on Congress can never be erased. Even during the 50th anniversary of the Constitution, similar incidents occurred," the prime minister lashed the Congress.

Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of habitually exploiting the Indian Constitution for their own gain. Speaking in Parliament, he criticised the Congress for repeatedly amending the Constitution over the past six decades, with a total of 75 amendments made.

The PM alleged that the Congress's tendency to disregard the spirit of the Constitution was sown by the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and nurtured by subsequent Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Specifically, He pointed to the 1971 Supreme Court judgment that was overturned by Congress through a constitutional amendment.