One Dead, One Injured in Motorcycle-Truck Collision in Mumbai's Goregaon

Mumbai: One person was killed and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Aarey Colony in Mumbai's Goregaon East area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, the official added.

"The deceased has been identified as Sahil Zuzam (22), while Mahendra Ingle (22) was injured. A video showed them riding the two-wheeler in a rash manner and then ramming into the truck coming from the opposite direction. Ingle was riding the motorcycle. He was trying to overtake a bus when the collision took place," the Aarey police station official said.

The truck driver has been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions and further probe is underway, he added.