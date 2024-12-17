One Nation, One Election Bill Tabled in LS: Who's Opposing, Who's Backing?

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday (December 17) tabled the One Nation One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session. Meghwal introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for simultaneous polls.

The bill aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies across the country. The bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha amid a lot of ruckus and chaos from the Opposition.

Following this, Meghwal is expected to request Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to refer it to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

In this process, a joint panel will be formed on a pro-rata basis, depending on the strength of the MPs from political parties. However, BJP being the largest party si expected to to hold the chairmanship and multiple member positions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will then announce the committee's composition by Tuesday evening.

PM Modi Strongly Advocates Implementation of ONOE Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government have strongly advocated for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, describing it as a way to "strengthen democracy" by reducing the frequency of elections. They argue that simultaneous elections will save time, resources, and effort, allowing governments to focus more on governance rather than being in constant election mode.

Prime Minister Modi has highlighted how the country learned from the Emergency period (1975-77), which saw the tenure of the Fifth Lok Sabha extended under Article 352. "That period showed the importance of the separation of powers. The Constitution strengthened checks and balances among the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, helping democracy evolve," he said.

'Anti-Democratic': Opposition on 'One Nation, One Election'

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin have opposed the idea of simultaneous polls in the country, calling the bill as "anti-democratic."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said, "What PM Modi has said, he will not do it, because when it comes in the parliament, he has to take everybody into confidence, then only this will happen. This is impossible, 'One Nation One Election' is impossible," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee said the bill is "designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure."

In a post on X Mamata said, "The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully-considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure. Our MPs will oppose this draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament. Bengal will NEVER bow to Delhi's dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India’s democracy from the clutches of autocracy!"

List of Parties Supporting and Opposing ‘One Nation, One Election’

Backing

BJP

National People’s Party (NPP)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

All Jharkhand Students Union

Apna Dal

ASOM Gana Parishad

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Janata Dal (United)

Lok Jan Shakti Party (R)

Mizo National Front

National Democratic Progressive Party

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

United People’s Party Liberal

Pattali Makkal Katchi

Republican Party Of India (A)

Tamil Maanila Congress (M)

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal

United Kisan Vikas Party

Bharatiya Samaj Party

Gorkha National Liberal Front

Hindustani Aavam Morcha

Indian Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam

Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura

Jan Surajay Shakti

Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

Nishad Party

Puthia Nidhi Katchi

Rashtrawadi Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)

Democratic Progressive Azad Party

Shiv Sena

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Opposing