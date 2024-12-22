Oppn Leaders Misleading Country With Fake Narrative: Union Min Ram Mohan Naidu on Ambedkar Row

Indore: Amid the political row over Dr B R Ambedkar's legacy, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday claimed opposition leaders who have lost people's trust were creating a fake narrative to mislead the country.

Earlier this week, the opposition cornered the government over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his resignation for what they termed an insult to the architect of the Constitution.

Days after the remarks, the Opposition and ruling party MPs got into a scuffle on the Parliament premises.

Talking to reporters, Naidu said the opposition was constantly creating fake narratives.

"When they (opposition leaders) are unable to put forward people's issues (in Parliament) properly and lose the public's trust, they try to mislead the country by twisting issues. The same situation was seen again in the Parliament," he said.

Citing the NDA's victories in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections, Naidu said, "The people of the country have decided who their real leader is and with whom they wish to stand. The country wants to move forward with a strong and determined leader like PM Narendra Modi." The union minister came to Indore to inaugurate the new tower-cum-technical block of the air traffic control and a garbage disposal plant at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.