Overnight Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh; IMD Predicts Hailstorms Today

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh received overnight showers due to the western disturbance and other weather phenomena, IMD officials said on Saturday.

The weatherman has predicted the very likely occurrence of hailstorms and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of MP during the day.

Overcast skies have warmed minimum temperatures over the last three days. The chill is likely to return by New Year's eve, weather officials said.

On Saturday, people woke up to a cloudy sky, with roads and trees soaked in overnight rainfall in almost the entire state.

Barring one to two places, Madhya Pradesh received showers due to western disturbance and induced cyclonic circulation over central Rajasthan among other systems, said Pramendra Kumar, weather scientist with the Bhopal office of India Meteorological Department.

He said the sky is likely to become clear on Sunday and temperatures dip by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 72 hours, bringing back the chill in the air.

Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours ending 8:10 AM on Saturday.

Kumar said the IMD had not received reports about hailstorms hitting some parts of MP on Friday night.

The IMD has predicted hailstorms and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds with the speed reaching 30-40 kmph, very likely to occur in isolated parts of MP on Saturday.