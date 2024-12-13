Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • Pakistan-Backed Terror Module Busted In Punjab, Two Operatives Arrested

Published 16:13 IST, December 13th 2024

Pakistan-Backed Terror Module Busted In Punjab, Two Operatives Arrested

In a success for anti-terror agencies, a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module has been busted with the arrest of its two operatives, police said on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pak-backed terror module busted in Punjab | Image: Representative image

Chandigarh: In a success for anti-terror agencies, a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module has been busted with the arrest of its two operatives, police said on Friday. 

According to the police, the module is operated by Babbar Khalsa International members Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh, with its execution carried out by the foreign-based gangster Gurdev Singh.

Pakistan-Backed Babbar Khalsa Module Busted in Punjab

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "In a breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd has disrupted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module run by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harvinder Rinda & Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia and executed by foreign-based gangster Gurdev Singh @ Jaisel @ Pehalwan, a native of village Chambal in TarnTaran."

“Two hand grenades and one pistol, along with ammunition and one motorcycle, have been recovered from the apprehended accused,” the top cop said.

(Recovered ammunition from operatives/Source-X@DGPPunjab Police)

Earlier on December 9, Commissionerate Police Amritsar dealt a significant blow to trans-border narcotics networks by arresting Gurvir Singh and seizing 5.1 kg of heroin. The police stated that the arrested individual had been using the Amritsar sector while employing various cut-outs. An FIR was filed at PS Cantonment Amritsar.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough on December 6, Commissionerate Police Amritsar successfully dismantled a cross-border terror module led by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, along with foreign operatives Happy Passian, Jeevan Fauji, and others. The operation resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals, including 4 key operatives and 6 others who provided logistical support.
 

Updated 16:13 IST, December 13th 2024

