Parents Kill Man Who Tried To Rape Their Minor Daughter, Dump Body In Hyderabad Canal

Hyderabad: The parents of a minor who went missing months ago have been arrested for killing a 24-year-old man, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the parents killed the man, suspecting him of harming their daughter.

“O Kumar had allegedly enticed the girl by offering her an acting opportunity in films. She left her home to meet him, after which Kumar confined her in a room and attempted to assault her,” police said.

“However, she managed to escape from there,” they added.

Parents Suspected Kumar Tried To Rape Their Daughter

According to officials, the girl wandered the streets for several days before being taken to a state home by the police, as she claimed to be an orphan.

A few days later, her concerned parents examined the minor’s tablet and found information about Kumar.

The parents contacted Kumar and asked him to meet them. During the meeting, the parents attacked, which resulted in his death on the spot.

"They contacted Kumar under some pretext, calling him to meet. Then, the duo attacked him repeatedly when he said that he did not know where the minor had gone after leaving his place," cops said.

Parents Threw Body into Canal with Stone

Subsequently, the parents placed the body in a car and disposed of it in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar. They had also tied a stone to the body to ensure it would sink.

Kumar's family had filed a missing person report.

"However, we did not receive any leads until recently, when his brother-in-law discovered his autorickshaw, which had distinctive fittings. The vehicle was being used by someone else," cops said.

Auto-Rickshaw’s Registration Number Got Replaced With Fake One

Police said that the case resurfaced a few days back when Kumar’s auto-rickshaw was spotted in the city

“Using that information, we tracked down the man through the vehicle. We discovered that the person using the rickshaw had swapped the original registration number with a fake one,” she said.

Girl Reunites With Family