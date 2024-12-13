Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh Caught On Camera Slapping BPSC Aspirant During Protest

Patna: Patna District Magistrate (DM), Chandrashekhar Singh was caught on camera on Friday slapping a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirant, protesting outside an examination centre in the capital city of Bihar. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, wherein the DM was seen slapping a student during a student's demonstration over BPSC exam irregularities in Patna. Reports suggested that during the BPSC examination in Patna, students resorted to protests alleging irregularities in the exam. Following the information of the protest, the Patna DM reached the spot and tried to convince the students, during which the slap incident occurred.

The combined (preliminary) competitive examination of the BPSC was held on Friday to recruit people in Group A and B posts. About five lakh candidates appeared for the exam across 945 centres in the state.

However, several students began protesting outside the BAPU Exam Centre in Patna, alleging that the exam’s sanctity has been compromised.

Alleging that the question paper was given to them late, the candidates came out with the paper and OMR sheet during the exam. They also tore the question papers and during this, the DM of Patna present at the spot got angry and slapped the students. The DM's action has drawn widespread criticism for his actions.

The video shows Singh walking up to an aspirant and slapping him. He had arrived at the scene to manage the situation but found himself at the centre of controversy when he was filmed striking one of the protesters.

Singh also instructed police to detain those causing disturbances outside the centre. The altercation was widely shared after being captured on video.

“Authorities are in the process of registering an FIR against those who attempted to take the law into their hands inside and outside an examination centre at Kumhrar. There was a slight delay in the distribution of question booklets inside one-two examination hall at the centre," Singh told the news agency PTI.

“Against the seating arrangements for 272 students in each examination hall, boxes of each question booklet had only 192 sets. This caused a delay in the distribution of question booklets… this was objected to by the aspirants who snatched question papers from invigilators and alleged that the paper was leaked," he added.

The protests were sparked by rumours that the BPSC question paper had been leaked on social media before the exam, leading around 300-400 candidates to boycott the test.