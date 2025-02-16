PM Modi 'Distressed' After Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station Which Killed Atleast 15

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences on the tragic stampede which took place at the New Delhi Railway Station. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

According to LNJP Chief Casualty Medical Officer Ritu Saxena, at least 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives in the stampede while 10 others are injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level investigation in the matter and said that the situation is now under control.

Meanwhile, all the senior officials including Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, Railways personnel and other officers from disaster management authorities are monitoring the situation. The situation at the New Delhi Railway Station is now under control.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and other concerned officials regarding the accident at New Delhi Railway Station. He also called Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Delhi Police Commissioner and instructed to provide all possible help to everyone. "I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The injured are being given all possible treatment. I wish them a speedy recovery,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Sharing his condolences on the tragic incident, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.”

Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on platform 13, 14

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (railway) in an official statement said many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform.

The officer further said the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.