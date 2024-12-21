Published 15:51 IST, December 21st 2024
PM Modi Keeps His Promise, Meets 101-Year-Old IFS Officer in Kuwait | WATCH
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait to meet the top leaders and people of the Indian diaspora living in the country.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait to meet the top leaders and people of the Indian diaspora living in the country, kept his promise that he made to a young woman on social media today.
A young woman named Shreya Juneja shared a social media post requesting PM Modi to meet his 101 year old grandfather who is residing in Kuwait. Her social media post reads, “Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office.”
In her post she tagged PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.
To her surprise PM Modi responded to her post on social media X said, “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today.” PM Modi's response came in the wee hours surprising the woman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi as promised met 101-year-old Ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa in Kuwait City.
PM Modi Meet Mangal Sain Handa
After meeting with PM Modi Mangal Sain Handa shared a social media post that reads, “My heartfelt gratitude to our hon’ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi for sending his kind wishes on my 100th birthday. It has been worth living for 100 years to witness India grow under his leadership & continue the stride.”
Ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa Shared Social Media Post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the Gulf nation on a two-day visit where he will hold talks with Kuwaiti leadership and also meet the Indian diaspora.
Modi is visiting Kuwait the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit to Kuwait will be the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:37 IST, December 21st 2024