PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel on Death Anniversary

News Delhi: The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary today. He remarked that Shri Patel’s personality and work will continue to be an inspiration for the citizens for the unity, integrity of the nation and the achievement of the resolution of a developed India.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha special discussion on 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution today. Addressing the House, Shri Modi remarked that it was a matter of pride and honor for all the citizens of India and all the people across the globe who respect democracy that we are celebrating this festival of Democracy.