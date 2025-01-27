PM Modi-President Trump Discuss Bilateral Issues At Length Over Phone

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump have spoken on phone at length over bilateral issues between the two biggest democracies. The development has come a week after Donald Trump's inauguration. According to reports, the two leaders discussed a host of bilateral including Ukraine war.

Donald Trump, who was elected as US President on November 5 and officially became US President on January 20, has remained very vocal about his stand on supporting the community saying his government will be protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. He further added that he will strengthen US partnership with India and his good friend PM Modi. Trump had made these remarks in a long Diwali post in November.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi,” Trump had said.