Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi-President Trump Discuss Bilateral Issues At Length Over Phone

Published 19:22 IST, January 27th 2025

PM Modi-President Trump Discuss Bilateral Issues At Length Over Phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump have spoken on phone at length over bilateral issues between the two biggest democracies.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump have spoken on phone at length over bilateral issues between the two biggest democracies. The development has come a week after Donald Trump's inauguration. According to reports, the two leaders discussed a host of bilateral including Ukraine war.

Donald Trump, who was elected as US President on November 5 and officially became US President on January 20, has remained very vocal about his stand on supporting the community saying his government will be protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. He further added that he will strengthen US partnership with India and his good friend PM Modi. Trump had made these remarks in a long Diwali post in November.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi,” Trump had said.   

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:51 IST, January 27th 2025

Narendra Modi Donald Trump Diwali

Recommended

Central Govt Directs Airlines To Lower Airfare To Prayagraj Mahakumbh
India News
Republic Rounds Up Afsar Zaidi, The Mystery Man In Saif Stabbing Case
Entertainment News
UCC In U'khand: What CM Dhami Said On Second Marriage, Property Rights
India News
Coldplay Vs Diljit Dosanjh Concerts In India: Hits And Misses
Entertainment News
Amit Shah Arrives in Prayagraj to Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
699 Candidates In Delhi Polls Face Criminal Cases, AAP Leads: ADR
India News
Paneer or Chicken? Viral Video Exposes Filthy Secrets of Mumbai Eatery
Viral News
Delhi HC Allows Kin of Man Who Died by Suicide to Retrieve His Sperm
India News
3 Injured By Car Driven Into A Crowd In Philadelphia After Playoff Game
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: