Empathy, Communication, Team Spirit: PM Modi Lists Qualities to be Good Politician

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his debut in the podcast world as a guest on Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath's podcast ‘People by WTF’. As the podcast episode goes live, PM Modi and the businessman can be seen discussing similarities between politics, leadership and entrepreneurship.

PM Modi Makes Debut in Podcast World with Zerodha CEO

Prime Minister Modi made his debut on the podcast, titled 'People by WTF' with Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, where the two can be seen delving into a range of topics from PM Modi's childhood and personal relationship to India's global standing in various fields including and tech.

PM Modi Lists Qualities to be Good Politician

Nikhil Kamath asks PM Modi about the qualities required for someone to become a good politician to which the leader responds that it is one thing to become a politician and to become successful is a different thing. Dedication, commitment, being there for people, being a team player and communication are some of the qualities that PM Modi listed as requirements to become a good politician. PM Modi said that he believes that good people must keep entering politics and that they must have a mission, not an ambition. PM Modi talks about Mahatma Gandhi as an example of ‘mission over ambition’ who shows how communication was more important than oratory skills. PM Modi has also listed several differences between an entrepreneur and a politician.

PM Modi on ‘People by WTF’ Podcast: Full Episode

PM Modi's podcast debut was much awaited and everyone was eager about hearing his conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha. The full episode can be live streamed here.

The PM Modi Podcast: Highlights

PM Modi Talks About the First Era of His Life, His Childhood and Student Life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about his childhood, his education in the local school, how he loved swimming and washed clothes of all his family members. Talking about his student life, PM Modi said, “I was an average student. Not someone that people could notice.” He talked about his teachers and the influence they had on him and how he used to drift from places where there was competition. PM Modi said he loved participating in extra co-curricular activities.

Talking about friendships in his life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “My case is a little different. I left my home at an early age. I left everything. I was not in contact with anyone...But when I became the Chief Minister I had a wish to meet all my classmates in the CM House. The ideology was to make them understand that I am still the same...”

PM Modi On His Life Mantra

On being asked about childhood instances or anecdotes that gave birth to empathy in his life, PM Modi said that his life has been shaped by circumstances and the problems were his biggest learning, they were his biggest university. Talking about his life mantra, PM Modi highlighted three key points - hard work, selflessness and no deliberate mistakes. In the podcast, PM Modi also spoke about his life's ideology, which is ‘Nation First’ and anything that helps in his ideology, is not stopped by any barrier.

PM on Social Media and 'Moti Chamdi' in Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that politics require people who are sensitive and not sadistic and in a democracy, it is an accepted fact that people will make different kinds of allegations on you and if you haven't done anything wrong, you must not get affected by it. On being asked about social media trolling in today's politics, PM Modi said that trolling is a part of everyone's life, both online and offline; it is important to have a ‘moti chamdi’ and remain empathetic in life. PM Modi believes that social media is an important factor to strengthen a democracy and it is a huge source of power for the youth.

Prime Minister on Anxiety and Failures

On being asked about anxiety and mental health, PM Modi said that in the position he is, he has to keep his emotions in control. He talks about various instances including the 2002 Godhra Riots, where he saw a lot of disturbing things but he did not let that emotion take over him; he let another task or thought overpower the negative thoughts, to keep anxiety at bay. Talking about his failures, PM Modi recalled the Chandrayaan-2 Launch and said that several people asked him to not go for the launch as it may fail, to which he responded saying that failure is also his responsibility; at the last minute, the mission failed. PM Modi said that setbacks teach you a lot, if you let them. Talking about one of his goals for India being a developed nation 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India needs bold, risk-taking young leaders and wants to stand by them, to make sure they do not have the ‘fear of unknown’.