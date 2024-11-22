Rajasthan Govt to Provide Free Braille Smartphones to Visually Impaired

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Friday said the state government will provide special smartphones with Braille script to visually impaired students of Classes 6 to 12 of government schools.

Dilawar, who also serves as the Panchayati Raj Minister, was addressing a 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar Samasya Samadhan' camp held in a ward of the Kota South Municipal Corporation.

He said that under the state government's "Child with Special Education Scheme", assistive devices are provided free of cost to students with disabilities in government schools, with support from the social justice and empowerment department, to ensure inclusive education.

Under this scheme, tricycles are distributed among differently abled students at no charge. This time, however, battery-operated tricycles will be provided, the minister added.

The state government will also provide special smartphones with Braille script to visually impaired students free of cost to assist them in their studies, Dilawar said.