Rajasthan Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped By 3 While Stepping Out for Toilet
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men after she stepped out of her house to use the toilet in Rajasthan.
Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men after she stepped out of her house to use the toilet in Rajasthan's Deeg district.
According to the complaint lodged at Kaman police station by the victim's mother, the girl was abducted by three neighbours, armed with a gun, on December 29.
A teenage girl was allegedly assaulted in a mustard field, where obscene videos were recorded, and threats were made to share the clips on social media if she reported the incident, according to Kaman police station in-charge Manish Sharma.
A nearby farmer, irrigating his crops, heard her cries and came to her aid.
The accused fled the scene, abandoning their motorcycle and shoes, Sharma stated.
The victim underwent a medical examination on Thursday, and her statement has been recorded. Authorities are actively searching for the suspects, who have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IT Act, and sections 362 and 363 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sharma added.
