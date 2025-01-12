Ramesh Bidhuri Denies Kejriwal’s CM Candidate Claim, Calls It 'Completely Baseless'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri has vehemently denied claims by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal that he would be projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate. Terming Kejriwal’s claim as “completely baseless” Bidhuri rejected the allegations made by the AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi regarding his candidacy for the top post in Delhi.

The former BJP MP’s response came up after Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, claimed citing sources, that the BJP had decided to announce Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate in the coming days. Atishi too had made similar statements earlier, fueling speculation about the BJP's leadership for the Delhi elections.

Meanwhile, Bidhuri responded on Sunday, denying the claims emphasising his loyalty to the BJP and stating that he had no aspirations for any political post. "I am a loyal party worker, committed to public service and the nation. The talk about the chief minister's post in reference to me is absolutely baseless," he said.

The BJP’s Kalkaji assembly candidate, Bidhuri also accused Kejriwal of engaging in a "misinformation campaign" aimed at misleading the people of Delhi.

Furthermore, Bidhuri suggested that Kejriwal's claims were a sign that the BJP was poised to form the next government in Delhi. He added, “By making such a statement, Kejriwal has already acknowledged that the BJP is going to win the election.”

Ramesh Bidhuri, who has served as a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) for South Delhi and a three-time MLA, also took a swipe at Kejriwal over the AAP government's record in Delhi. "There is widespread anger among the people due to issues like the Sheesh Mahal scam, the liquor scam, damaged roads, and dirty water," he said.

Kejriwal, in turn, had criticised the BJP for not having a clear face for the chief minister's position or a vision for the city’s future. At a press conference, Kejriwal challenged Bidhuri to a public debate to allow the people of Delhi to decide who was better equipped to lead.