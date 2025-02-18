Read Full SC Ruling | Ranveer Allahbadia, Associates Barred From Airing Shows on YouTube

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sternly reprimanded YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his objectionable remarks on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. The Court ordered Allahbadia and his associates to immediately halt all show broadcasts until further notice. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated, “The petitioner or his associates shall not air any show on YouTube or any other audio/video platform until further orders.”

For the unversed, several cases were filed against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on the show, which is hosted by comic Samay Raina.

"The interim protection against arrest is granted further subject to the condition that the petitioner will extend full cooperation to the ongoing investigation. He will not be accompanied by any counsel inside the police station during the course of the investigation," it said. Allahbadia was directed by the bench to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane. "He shall not leave the country without prior permission of this court," the bench said.

Ranveer Allahbadia Case: Supreme Court's Full Order Here

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, said a fresh FIR was lodged against his client in Jaipur, Rajasthan on February 16. "If any other FIR on the same set of allegations has been registered in Jaipur (Rajasthan), the arrest of the petitioner shall remain stayed in the said FIR also. No further FIR shall be hitherto registered against the petitioner on the basis of the episode aired on the show 'India's Got Latent', for which the above-mentioned two/three FIRs have already been registered," said the bench and posted the hearing on March 3.

What Transpired in The Supreme Court Today?

The Supreme Court delivered a sharp rebuke to influencer Allahbadia over his vulgar remarks about parental sex during a YouTube show. The bench, visibly outraged, condemned his comments as indicative of a “perverted mind.” Despite Allahbadia’s attempt to seek relief, the apex court didn’t hold back in its criticism.

“The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents, and even society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?” asked Justice Surya Kant, who was on the bench with Justice N Kotiswar Singh.

Justice Surya Kant also turned to senior lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, who was defending Allahbadia, and asked, "Are you defending the kind of language he has used?"

Chandrachud, visibly uncomfortable, conceded, “I myself am disgusted.”

Here are five scathing quotes from the Supreme Court:

“There is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show.”

“The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents, and even society feel ashamed.”

“It shows a perverted mind.”

“If this is not obscenity, what is it?”

“What are the values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know?”

The bench further added, "If you can try to attain cheap publicity by saying these kinds of things, there might be others also who might want to get cheap publicity by making threats.”

How Woke Lobby Got a Befitting Lesson From Supreme Court

