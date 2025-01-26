Republic Day Security: Noida Police Intensify Patrolling, Vehicle Checks

Noida: Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, the Noida police have intensified security arrangements across the city to ensure safety and security. The senior police officials of the Noida police themselves have taken command of the security arrangements. The police teams and the paramilitary forces have been deployed at all crowded places and other strategic points, while foot patrolling and patrolling with bikes and other vehicles are also being carried out.

The Noida police commissionerate stated that under the guidance of Police Commissioner Gautam Budh Nagar Laxmi Singh, a team of senior officials, including DCP Noida Rambadan Singh, ADCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra, and ACP Praveen Kumar Singh, conducted foot patrolling in malls, metro stations, and crowded areas under police station Sector-20 and 39.

The team, accompanied by the police force, BDDS team, and dog squad, took stock of the security arrangements and identified potential vulnerabilities. They instructed the police station in-charge to set up barricades and check every vehicle that seemed suspicious. Additionally, all PCR and PRV vehicles were directed to be on continuous patrol to ensure maximum coverage.

A senior police official stated that the police teams are conducting regular foot patrolling in crowded areas, including malls and metro stations. Barricades have been set up to check every vehicle that seems suspicious. Apart from this, all PCR and PRV vehicles are on continuous patrol to ensure maximum coverage, while the dog squads are being used to enhance security and detect potential threats.

Security Heightened In Gurugram

Similar security arrangements are also being implemented in Gurugram, where the Gurugram police have increased security measures across the city to ensure safety and smooth traffic movement. A total of more than 3,500 police personnel have been deployed throughout the city.

According to the police, to maintain law and order, the police have set up 52 checkpoints, including 11 regular checkpoints and 41 additional special checkpoints. The police teams are carrying out regular checks to ensure security and prevent any untoward incidents.

Several Republic Day events will be held in Gurugram at five locations, including the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38, Martyrs and Freedom Fighters Memorial Stadium in Nakhdola, New Grain Market Heli Mandi, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Sushant Lok, and Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sohna. The police have ensured tight security at these venues, with personnel from local police stations, Crime Branch, and intelligence units deployed.

A senior police official said, for the Republic Day parade, four contingents of Gurugram police, consisting of 120 personnel, will take part at various locations across the district. The venues will also be monitored using drones to ensure no unauthorised flying objects interfere with the events. A special team will be in place to track and take action against any illegally flying drones or balloons.