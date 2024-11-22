Rift In MVA On Results Eve As Congress Demands Its Chief Minister In Maharashtra: Reports

Maharashtra Results 2024: A rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi has surfaced on the Assembly election result eve in Maharashtra after alliance partner Congress has demanded its own chief minister if they win and it comes out as the single largest party in the state.

Speaking to Republic World, Congress leader Nitin Raut said that if their party emerges as the single largest party after election results tomorrow, then the Chief Minister will be from the Grand Old Party.

Reports have also surfaced that Uddhav Thackeray may switch sides if the CM post is not given to him of his party in case the MVA wins the elections.

Nitin Raut further said that people are waiting for a Congress chief minister in the state.

Ahead of election results tomorrow, parties are fearing that MLAs may switch sides, therefore, everyone is on a high alert.