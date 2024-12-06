Rs 8.57 Crore Heroin, Yaba Seized in Mizoram; Three Arrested

Champhai: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise and Narcotics department, seized 244.5 grams of heroin and Yaba tablets worth Rs 8.57 crore in Mualkawi, Champhai district, Mizoram On Thursday. Three individuals were arrested, officials reported.

Acting on specific information, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics department led to the recovery of 244.5 grams of Heroin No. 4 and 2.288 kg of 'WY' Tablets.

The seized consignment, along with the arrested individuals, has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department in Champhai for further legal action.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Lalhruaitluanga (56), Lalromawia (44) and Lalruatmawia (42).

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

On December 3, Assam Police recovered and seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 36 crore and arrested one person in Cachar district, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar district police conducted a special operation on Monday targeting the transportation of narcotics in the Salchapra area under the jurisdiction of Silchar police station.

During the operation, two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state were intercepted.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar district, stated that the police team seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets concealed in the vehicles, with an estimated market value of Rs 36 crore.