Russian President Putin Condoles Death Of Manmohan Singh, Hails Him As Outstanding Statesman

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences over the death of former Indian Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. In a post on X, while expressing grief, Putin hailed Manmohan Singh as an outstanding statesman. Putin also praised Dr Manmohan Singh's contributions to India's economic development during his tenure as Prime Minister.

The Russian president also acknowledged the former Indian PM’s efforts in strengthening the friendly ties between Russia and India. He fondly recalled their personal interactions, saying, "I had the occasion of talking with this remarkable man several times. We will cherish the memory of him."

Notably, Dr Manmohan Singh, who served as India's 14th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was widely respected for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.