Saif Ali Khan-Kareena's Maid and Man Who Stabbed Actor Had an Affair? What She Told Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured in a knife attack at his Bandra residence in Mumbai during the early hours of Thursday. The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a medical procedure. The attack occurred around 2:30 am, while Saif Ali Khan and their children were at home. Following the attack, Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a medical procedure for his injuries.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena's Maid and Man Who Stabbed Actor Had an Affair?

Mumbai Police started an investigation into the shocking incident and suspected a possible connection between the intruder and Saif’s maid. The police are questioning the maid to reveal possible links between her and the alleged attacker.

According to the sources, the maid told the police, that when a person entered the house, she saw him and started shouting, after which Saif Ali Khan, who was present in the house at that time, reached there. After which a scuffle occurred and the maid got hurt on her hand.

According to the Mumbai police, no person is seen coming or going on the CCTV. The police are recording the statement of the maid.

Investigators revealed that no trace of the attacker was visible in the CCTV footage for two hours before the attack, leading them to believe the intruder might have entered the house well in advance.

The police are questioning staff members, including the household help, to uncover more details about the assailant’s identity and motive. Sources said the maid's relationship with the attacker is being probed as part of the investigation.

Mumbai Crime Branch Forms 7 Teams for Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Probe

Reports indicate that the Mumbai Crime Branch has assembled seven teams to investigate the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan. Initial CCTV footage reveals that no one entered the premises within the two-hour window leading up to the attack. Investigators suspect the assailant might have already been inside the building. CCTV analysis remains underway as the investigation progresses.

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Actor Out of Danger, Recovering at Hospital

On the health condition of Actor Saif Ali Khan, his team issued an official statement saying, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident...”

Lilawati Hospital's Statement On Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3:30 am after being stabbed multiple times by an unidentified assailant at his Bandra residence, according to the hospital's COO, Dr. Niraj Uttamani.

"Saif sustained six stab wounds, two of which are deep. One of these is dangerously close to his spine. He is currently undergoing surgery led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi," Dr. Uttamani stated.



