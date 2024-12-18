School Student Killed In Bike Accident In Palghar

Palghar: A 14-year-old school girl died in a tragic hit-and-run accident in the Vasai city of Palghar district on Wednesday. According to the police, the girl was knocked down by a motorcycle while she was on her way home from school.

The incident took place when the biker, driving at high speed, struck the girl and fled the scene without stopping to offer help. Local residents immediately rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have registered an FIR and are currently searching for the biker involved in the accident. They have also urged the public to provide any information that might help in locating the suspect.

The family and local community are in shock after the tragic loss of the young girl. Authorities have assured that they will make every effort to bring the responsible person to justice.