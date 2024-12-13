Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Puducherry and Karaikal Amid Heavy Rain

Published 09:52 IST, December 13th 2024

Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Puducherry and Karaikal Amid Heavy Rain

IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lighting in isolated locations.

Reported by: Digital Desk
All schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal to remain closed tomorrow | Image: X

Puducherry: All schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on December 13, Friday, amid heavy rains, the Puducherry Education Minister Namachivayam said in a statement.

This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lighting in isolated locations.

Moreover, the department stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in several Puducherry and Karaikal as well as other districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluru Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts until December 14.

IMD warns residents of heavy rainfall excepted over the next four days.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall across southern Karnataka, with districts such as Chitradurga, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Chamarajanagar likely to experience similar weather conditions. Heavy rainfall is expected in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi until December 14.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:52 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.