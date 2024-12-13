Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Puducherry and Karaikal Amid Heavy Rain

Puducherry: All schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on December 13, Friday, amid heavy rains, the Puducherry Education Minister Namachivayam said in a statement.

This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lighting in isolated locations.

Moreover, the department stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in several Puducherry and Karaikal as well as other districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluru Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts until December 14.

IMD warns residents of heavy rainfall excepted over the next four days.