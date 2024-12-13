Published 09:52 IST, December 13th 2024
Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Puducherry and Karaikal Amid Heavy Rain
IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lighting in isolated locations.
Puducherry: All schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on December 13, Friday, amid heavy rains, the Puducherry Education Minister Namachivayam said in a statement.
This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lighting in isolated locations.
Moreover, the department stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in several Puducherry and Karaikal as well as other districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram.
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluru Weather
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts until December 14.
IMD warns residents of heavy rainfall excepted over the next four days.
The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall across southern Karnataka, with districts such as Chitradurga, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Chamarajanagar likely to experience similar weather conditions. Heavy rainfall is expected in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi until December 14.
