Seema Haider, Pakistani Woman Who Entered India With 4 Children To Meet Sachin, Expecting Child

Greater Noida: Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who made headlines after entering India with her four children to meet Sachin, from Greater Noida, announced that she is expecting a child. Haider, in a video post on her social media handle, announced her pregnancy along with Sachin.

The video shows Seema and Sachin holding pregnancy test kits, with Seema breaking the news to Sachin that he is going to become a father again. An overjoyed Sachin is seen hugging the kit to his chest, exclaiming, "Oh my god!"

Seema's pregnancy confirmation comes as a delightful surprise to their fans and well-wishers. The couple's love story, which transcended borders and cultures, has been widely followed and admired.