Published 12:29 IST, December 10th 2024
Shaktikanta Das On India's Path Ahead: Lists Top Priorities
“When I joined the RBI in December 2018, I had outlined key principles, including addressing liquidity challenges, strengthening the banking sector" Das said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Outgoing Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) Governor Shaktikanta Das delivered a reflective farewell speech, emphasizing the need to balance inflation and growth—an enduring priority for the central bank.
“When I joined the RBI in December 2018, I had outlined key principles, including addressing liquidity challenges, strengthening the banking sector, and maintaining a flexible inflation-targeting framework. Over six years, I have endeavored to adhere to these principles,” said Das in the press conference.
Das described his tenure as one of navigating dynamic global challenges, particularly during the pandemic and amid geopolitical shifts. “These changes require agility and a forward-looking approach,” he noted ‘"The relationship between the finance ministry and RBI was the best in my 6 years of Governorship"
RBI Innovations Hub and Financial Inclusion
Among the notable initiatives launched during his tenure, Das highlighted the establishment of the RBI Innovations Hub in Bengaluru. This initiative aims to foster technological advancements in the financial sector and ensure broader access to financial services.
Describing the unified lending interface as a potential "game-changer," Das stressed the RBI’s ongoing commitment to financial inclusion. Ensuring accessible and inclusive financial services for all remains a priority, he remarked.
Consultative Approach to Policymaking
Reflecting on the decision-making process, Das said, “We adopted a consultative approach for all key decisions. In many cases, we engaged with stakeholders and floated discussion papers to gather diverse perspectives. The same approach was implemented with the Regulation Review Authority (RRA 2.0),” he explained.
Das credited this collaborative framework for fostering trust and creating a robust regulatory ecosystem during his tenure.
As he steps down, Das leaves behind a legacy of navigating economic challenges with resilience and initiating forward-thinking reforms to modernize India’s financial landscape.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:29 IST, December 10th 2024