She Hacked His Social Media Account: Puneet Khurana's Sister
Puneet's sister Leena Khattar spoke to Republic Media Network and claimed that Puneet’s wife “hacked his Instagram account.”
New Delhi: Businessman Puneet Khurana committed suicide on December 31 alleging harassment by his wife and her parents amid a divorce battle. As the case is under investigation, Puneet's sister Leena Khattar spoke to Republic Media Network and claimed that Puneet’s wife “hacked his Instagram account.”
“His wife hacked his Instagram account and behaved badly, which led my brother to call her at 3 in the morning. When he called her, she responded by asking, "What do you want?",” said Puneet’s sister.
Khattar further said that despite her brother speaking to her kindly she continued to abuse him.
“She threatened to have his parents jailed and then told him, "You always say you'll die, but you never do. If you're so bold, then die." She pushed my brother to such an extreme level with her words,” she said.
