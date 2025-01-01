Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:59 IST, January 1st 2025

She Hacked His Social Media Account: Puneet Khurana's Sister

Puneet's sister Leena Khattar spoke to Republic Media Network and claimed that Puneet’s wife “hacked his Instagram account.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
She Used To Call My Brother 'Fattu': Puneet Khurana's Sister | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Businessman Puneet Khurana committed suicide on December 31 alleging harassment by his wife and her parents amid a divorce battle. As the case is under investigation, Puneet's sister Leena Khattar spoke to Republic Media Network and claimed that Puneet’s wife “hacked his Instagram account.” 

“His wife hacked his Instagram account and behaved badly, which led my brother to call her at 3 in the morning. When he called her, she responded by asking, "What do you want?",” said Puneet’s sister. 

https://youtube.com/shorts/2GJhV36uW8Y?si=Ef1xWK4pomO-gdn-

Khattar further said that despite her brother speaking to her kindly she continued to abuse him. 

“She threatened to have his parents jailed and then told him, "You always say you'll die, but you never do. If you're so bold, then die." She pushed my brother to such an extreme level with her words,” she said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:59 IST, January 1st 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.