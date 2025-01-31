'Poor Lady, President, Was Tired': Sonia Gandhi's Shocking Insult Of President Murmu On Camera

New Delhi: A massive controversy erupted after former Congress President Sonia Gandhi allegedly insulted President Droupadi Murmu calling her ‘poor lady', following the latter's joint address on the first day of the Budget Session. Sonia Gandhi's distasteful remark for the President of India shows Congress' mindset.

‘Poor Lady, President, Was Tired’: Sonia Gandhi Insults President Murmu

Sonia Gandhi and the Indian National Congress is in the spotlight for its alleged insult to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The former Congress Chief's remark towards President Murmu, after her joint address at the Parliament Budget Session Day 1, on camera has caused quite a stir.

While speaking to the media, Sonia Gandhi insulted President Murmu and said,“...The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak… poor lady." Sonia Gandhi mocked the President of India over her address during the Parliament Joint Session ahead of the Budget, calling her ‘poor lady'.

Rahul Gandhi Mocks President of India, Calls Her Speech ‘Boring’

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, her son, Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also disrespected the President of India and called her boring. After President Murmu's joint address, Rahul Gandhi, while talking to his mother on camera, called the President's speech ‘boring’ and that ‘she was repeating the same things again and again’.

President Murmu's Address to Joint Session of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hailed the government for its achievements in empowering the poor, middle class and women in the country. Addressing the joint session of the Parliament ahead of the economic survey the president said that the government's mantra is “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

Before starting her address, the President paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. She also offered tributes to the victims of the Maha Kumbh stampede. "The historic Mahakumbh is also going on in the country. Mahakumbh is a festival of India's cultural identity and social enlightenment. Crores of devotees have already taken the holy dip in Mahakumbh. I express grief over the incident that happened in the Mouni Amavaasya. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

During her address, she said, “My government believes in empowering the country under the leadership of women.” “The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. The government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election…My government believes in women-led development in the country...The government aims to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati didi'.…," President Murmu added. “Today, India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology...Developed nations of the world are also impressed with the success of India's UPI transactions system...My Government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality,” she further said. "Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse...In the area of artificial intelligence, India AI Mission has been started," the President emphasised.