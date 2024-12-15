Spread Awareness Against Tuberculosis: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla Urge MPs

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urged the members of Parliament to spread awareness against TB as he inaugurated a friendly cricket match among them.

Lok Sabha Speaker XI defeated Rajya Sabha Chairman XI by 73 runs.

The match being played with the aim of spreading awareness towards 'TB Free India' is a laudable initiative, Birla said.

India has adopted many innovative approaches for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of TB in the last few years, he noted.

While the SDG deadline for TB elimination is 2030, India is committed to being a TB free nation by 2025, Birla said.

The reduction of TB cases by about 18 per cent and related deaths by 21.4 per cent in the last decade reflects India's resolve, he said.

Such events not only increase public awareness, but also improve mutual relations among the MPs, Birla noted.