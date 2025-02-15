Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station After Unprecedented Overcrowding, At least 15 Dead, High-Level Probe Ordered

New Delhi: At least 15 passengers were killed and many more injured after a stampede took place at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening. According to reports, the incident took place on platform number 13-14. The injured were taken to hospital after emergency services were rushed to the railway station soon after the incident.

LNJP Chief Casualty Medical Officer Ritu Saxena confirmed that 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station while 10 others are injured in the incident. Reports have also said that three people were brought dead to Lady Hardinge hospital in Delhi.

What Railways said on stampede incident

Issuing a statement on the stampede incident and how it occurred, Railways said, "An Unprecedented rush situation developed today at about 10 pm in New Delhi railway station near platforms 13 and 14. Some of the passengers present there on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush further leading to the rumours of stamped-like situation. This led to the spread of panic. The situation was later controlled by easing the rush situation. Northern Railways immediately ran four special trains to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush. Now rush has been reduced. In the meanwhile, the fainted and injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals by RPF and Delhi Police. A high level inquiry has been ordered by the Railways on the unfortunate incident," Railways informed.

Massive overcrowding at New Delhi Railway Station | Source: Republic Media Network

What was the situation at New Delhi Station Platforms 12, 13 and 14

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (railway) in an official statement said many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform.

The officer further said the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16," PTI quoted the DCP as saying.

Never seen before rush at New Delhi railway station due to Mahakumbh

According to initial reports, people going to Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj led to the massive overcrowding at the railway station.

Speaking on the incident, Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said that due to an unprecedented overcrowding, passengers started pushing each other which caused injuries to some of them.

Amid all this, a large crowd gathered outside the railway station, causing traffic congestion. Traffic police personnel were deployed to manage and clear the situation near the Montrose Bridge.

People rushed after announcement of special train

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra informed that two trains were delayed, and due to extra footfall of passengers, the gathering was huge. The situation occurred due to a massive crowd within a span of 15-20 minutes. It occurred as a special train was announced, and people tried to catch that train.

DCP Malhotra, along with other police personnel were later seen helping passengers to board trains amid huge rush at the New Delhi railway station.

Eyewitnesses recount horror at New Delhi railway station

Pappu, a resident of Bihar who lost his mother in the stampede, said, “My mother died in the stampede. We were going to our home…”

Another eyewitness said, “...There was no one to control the crowd... It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred... some people were taken to the hospital...”

"There was no RPF or police at the station (New Delhi Railway Station)... There was a huge rush at the station... More than 30 people have been injured... My relative has been admitted to the hospital", said another eyewitness.

A video from the railway station showed some passengers being rescued on goods trolleys as they were being evacuated from a train.

The Railways and Delhi Police later said that the situation was under control adding it's a matter of investigation as to how so many people arrived at the station without tickets.

Visuals show the situation outside the New Delhi railway station and near the foot over bridge that leads to platforms after a stampede claimed at least 15 lives at the New Delhi railway station.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw first statement

In his first response, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the situation is under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush.

Delhi LG visits injured at LNJP hospital

Delhi LG VK Saxena visited LNJP hospital and met the injured passengers after stampede at New Delhi railway station. He said, “Those injured are receiving treatment at the hospital. Delhi police are at the railway station. Trains movements are normal now. The situation is under control...”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he earlier wrote, “There has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation. Chief Secretary has been asked to deploy relief personnel. Have instructed chief secretary and commissioner of police to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations.”

PM Modi says he's distressed after New Delhi station stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences on the tragic stampede which took place at the New Delhi Railway Station. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Delhi caretaker CM Atishi meets stampede victims

Later, Delhi's caretaker CM Atishi also arrived at the hospital where those injured in the stampeded were admitted.