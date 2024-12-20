‘Taking Threats Seriously’: MEA on Threats Issued By Terrorist Gurpatwant Against Indian Ambassador

New Delhi: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday addressed the threats issued by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

“We take the threats very seriously and we raise it with the US government. In this case, also, we have raised it with the US government and it is our expectation that the US government will take our security concerns seriously,” he said.

Moreover, the U.S. government has reportedly taken the threats seriously, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the safety of Indian diplomats in the country.

Earlier, Chandra Arya, a Canadian Member of Parliament of Indian origin, stated that Khalistani violent extremism is a serious issue for Canada, urging the country's law enforcement agencies to address it with the "full seriousness" it warrants. Arya, who represents Nepean in the House of Commons, emphasized that this form of extremism is a cross-border issue.

"Khalistani violent extremism is a Canadian problem, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has established a national task force to investigate it," Arya remarked. "We all know that extremism and terrorism do not recognize national borders," he added, calling on Canadian authorities to treat the issue with the gravity it deserves.