  • Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Couple Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Two Children

Published 18:02 IST, January 16th 2025

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Couple Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Two Children

In a tragic incident near Gobichettipalayam, a couple died by suicide after administering poison to their two children, who also died on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Couple Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Two Children | Image: PTI

Erode (Tamil Nadu): In a shocking incident near Gobichettipalayam, a couple died by suicide after administering poison to their two children, who also died on Thursday.

Dhanasekaran (36) and his wife Balamani (29), residents of Siruvalur village and employees of a private garment factory in Vellankoil, were living with their two children, aged 10 and 7, who were studying at a local school, according to police.

The couple reportedly had regular domestic disputes. On Wednesday night, they consumed poison. The couple also mixed the poison into a soft drink and gave it to their children.

The children, after consuming a small amount, spit out the drink and ran outside to alert neighbours.

The neighbours rushed into the house and found the couple unconscious. They immediately informed the Siruvalur police and transported all four family members to the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai. 

Despite emergency treatment, the couple passed away.

The children were directed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital early Thursday morning, but succumbed later in the day, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on. 

(With PTI inputs)

January 16th 2025

