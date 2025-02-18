Tesla Posts 13 Job Openings in India. What Are They?

Tesla In India: Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle (EV) giant led by Elon Musk, is making moves to strengthen its presence in India, posting 13 job openings in the country just days after Musk's high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a Bloomberg report, these roles reflect Tesla’s growing interest in tapping into the Indian market, which is gradually gaining traction in the EV sector.

What Jobs Has Tesla Posted in India?

The job postings are primarily based in Mumbai and Delhi, with the majority focused on service and customer-facing roles.

Tesla has listed five positions for service technicians and advisory roles in both cities, catering to the growing demand for technical expertise as the company explores its market potential.

Additionally, there are eight openings for positions such as customer engagement managers and delivery operations specialists, also based in Mumbai.

Musk and Modi Discuss Key Issues During February Meeting

The timing of these job postings comes shortly after Elon Musk’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13.

The meeting, which took place during PM Modi’s first official visit to the United States after President Trump’s election, has sparked renewed interest in Tesla’s potential operations in India.

After the meeting, Modi took to social media platform X to share details of their discussion, highlighting topics such as space exploration, mobility, technology, and India’s ongoing reform efforts to promote "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance."

Tesla and India: A Long-Standing Relationship with Setbacks

India recently reduced the basic customs duty (BCD) on luxury vehicles costing more than $40,000 from 110% to 70%.

This move may have played a role in Tesla’s renewed interest in India, offering a potential opportunity for the company to test the market while bypassing some of the previous barriers.

However, this renewed interest isn’t without its setbacks. Back in May 2024, Musk had canceled his planned visit to India, citing “heavy obligations,” and suggested that he would visit at a later time. To date, that visit has yet to take place, but the company’s recent job postings signal that Tesla could be laying the groundwork for a more substantial entry into the Indian market.

Why India Could Be Key for Tesla’s Future Growth

While India’s EV market remains small compared to China’s, with sales reaching just under 100,000 units in 2024 compared to China’s 11 million, the country presents a growing opportunity for Tesla.